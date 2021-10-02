STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana unemployment rate on the decline

The unemployment rate in Telangana has seen a record drop in the last few months.

Published: 02nd October 2021 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2021 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Unemployment

Image for representation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The unemployment rate in Telangana has seen a record drop in the last few months. The rate of joblessness in the State had witnessed a historic surge during the lockdown.As per the monthly data released by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), Telangana’s unemployment rate during the first wave of Covid, in May, 2020, had hit a record high of 14.7 per cent. It gradually declined over the next few months, but went up again during the second wave.

In May 2021, the unemployment rate spiked to 7.4 per cent and in June it was at 4.8 per cent. Now, it is at 3.7 per cent.  Among the southern States, Telangana has the second lowest unemployment rate, and follows Karnataka, which recorded an unemployment rate of 3.1 per cent in October.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana unemployment
India Matters
Then, of course, there is always Jawaharlal Nehru to the rescue. (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
PM Narendra Modi’s US tour and the snobbery of the elite
The report has shown the five worst affected districts by showing district wise disease burden.
Tired & weak: Quarter of Telangana population suffers from anaemia
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
CJI NV Ramana upset over behaviour of bureaucracy, police officers
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)
Farmers agitation getting violent day by day: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp