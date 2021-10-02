Telangana unemployment rate on the decline

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The unemployment rate in Telangana has seen a record drop in the last few months. The rate of joblessness in the State had witnessed a historic surge during the lockdown.As per the monthly data released by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), Telangana’s unemployment rate during the first wave of Covid, in May, 2020, had hit a record high of 14.7 per cent. It gradually declined over the next few months, but went up again during the second wave.

In May 2021, the unemployment rate spiked to 7.4 per cent and in June it was at 4.8 per cent. Now, it is at 3.7 per cent. Among the southern States, Telangana has the second lowest unemployment rate, and follows Karnataka, which recorded an unemployment rate of 3.1 per cent in October.