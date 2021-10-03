STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress picks NSUI Telangana chief Balmoor Venkat Narsing Rao as Huzurabad bypoll candidate

Published: 03rd October 2021 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2021 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

NSUI Telangana president Balmoor Venkat Narsing Rao

NSUI Telangana president Balmoor Venkat Narsing Rao (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ending weeks of suspense, the AICC on Saturday officially announced that NSUI State president Balmoor Venkat Narsing Rao, would be the Congress candidate for the Huzurabad bypoll. AICC president Sonia Gandhi has approved the proposal of the candidate.

Venkat, the 29-year-old student leader, who is also a qualified doctor, hails from Tharalpalli village (Kalva Srirampur mandal) in Peddapalli district. He belongs to the Velama caste.

Despite assurances by the party leadership that a local candidate like Gudur Swamy Reddy, a contractor, Patti Krishna Reddy, a native of Huzurabad, or Kisan Morcha district president, M Sadaiah, would be given the ticket, the party chose the student leader, who has been in the forefront of several agitations and has suffered injuries.

Venkat was arrested for attempting to lay siege to Pragathi Bhavan last year. Even during Saturday's 'Vidyarthi Nirudyoga Jung Siren', he suffered injuries and was shifted to a private hospital for treatment. 
 

Comments

