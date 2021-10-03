Telangana government issues additional guidelines for Dalit Bandhu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government on Saturday issued additional guidelines for the implementation of the Dalit Bandhu scheme. The beneficiaries are broadly grouped into 'agriculture and allied activities', 'transport sector', 'manufacturing and industry', 'retail shops and services' and 'supplies'.

As per the additional guidelines, the District Collector concerned must ensure that the passbooks of the special account are handed over to each of the beneficiary families, duly highlighting the special nature of the account and the scheme.

Later, the officials will deposit Rs 9.90 lakh into the bank account of the beneficiary. A Dalit Bandhu account will be opened in the name of the head of the beneficiary family. The scheme selection will be done in view of the preference of the beneficiary, aptitude of the beneficiary, experience of the beneficiary and economic viability of the unit.

The final list of the beneficiaries along with their preference of schemes will be made village/habitation wise. The list shall be made into sub-lists, with beneficiaries of similar schemes being grouped together. For example, beneficiaries seeking to set up a dairy unit will be grouped together. SC Development Department secretary Rahul Bojja issued a memo to this effect.