STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Waste turns to wealth in Telangana's Chandubatla gram panchayat

The people of Chandubatla gram panchayat in Thimmajipet mandal of Nagarkurnool district have proved to be an exception.

Published: 03rd October 2021 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2021 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Garbage segregation and organic manure making unit at Chandubatla village in Telangana

Garbage segregation and organic manure making unit at Chandubatla village in Telangana. (Photo| EPS)

By Vivek Bhoomi 
Express News Service

NAGARKURNOOL: The door-to-door collection of garbage and its segregation has been encouraged by both State and the Centre for the past several years. Dumpyards with garbage segregation units were also built in villages across Telangana and vehicles were provided at gram panchayats.

However, not many gram panchayats have been implementing it as envisioned. The people of Chandubatla gram panchayat in Thimmajipet mandal of Nagarkurnool district have proved to be an exception.

Ramesh Kumar, Sarpanch of Chandubatla and panchayat secretary Rajini joined hands to ensure not only the collection of garbage but also recycling in the village. This has yielded tangible, as well as intangible positive results. 

Door-to-door collection in the gram panchayat was done using a tractor and rickshaw provided by the government, with six multi-level sanitation workers engaged everyday for the purpose. Separate baskets were provided to every household for dry and wet garbage. Construction of a garbage segregation unit was completed swiftly for Rs 2.51 lakh.

A resolution was passed in the gram sabha, preventing and penalising people from dropping their garbage in areas other than the baskets, which would be collected from their homes every day. Sufficient awareness was created, in addition to levying fines for violators of the rule.

 Workers segregated dry and wet garbage at the unit, making organic manure out of wet waste, which they used for providing nutrients to saplings planted under Haritha Haram and selling dry waste to the recyclers. 

Sarpanch Ramesh tells The New Indian Express that in future, after meeting the needs of the gram panchayat, organic manure would be sold outside, which will add to the money which the gram panchayat receives for selling dry waste and could help generate revenue for the gram panchayat.

Clean and green

Chandubatla village sarpanch Ramesh Kumar and panchayat secretary Rajini are behind this quiet success story. Workers at the garbage segregation unit in the village separate dry and wet garbage, making organic manure out of wet waste.

This is used for providing nutrients to saplings planted under Haritha Haram and selling dry waste to recyclers. Construction of a garbage segregation unit was completed swiftly for `2.51 lakh

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chandubatla Thimmajipet Nagarkurnool district
India Matters
Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan
Mumbai drugs haul: NCB detains SRK's son, 7 others after raid at party cruise
For representational purposes. (File | Reuters)
EXPLAINER | Is crypto a threat to fiat currency? Or future of money?
A Kanhaiya opportunity for Congress
Nayanthara (L) and (R) Samantha
Nayanthara to Samantha, Hindi films turn south for their leading ladies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp