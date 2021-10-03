Waste turns to wealth in Telangana's Chandubatla gram panchayat

Vivek Bhoomi By

Express News Service

NAGARKURNOOL: The door-to-door collection of garbage and its segregation has been encouraged by both State and the Centre for the past several years. Dumpyards with garbage segregation units were also built in villages across Telangana and vehicles were provided at gram panchayats.

However, not many gram panchayats have been implementing it as envisioned. The people of Chandubatla gram panchayat in Thimmajipet mandal of Nagarkurnool district have proved to be an exception.

Ramesh Kumar, Sarpanch of Chandubatla and panchayat secretary Rajini joined hands to ensure not only the collection of garbage but also recycling in the village. This has yielded tangible, as well as intangible positive results.

Door-to-door collection in the gram panchayat was done using a tractor and rickshaw provided by the government, with six multi-level sanitation workers engaged everyday for the purpose. Separate baskets were provided to every household for dry and wet garbage. Construction of a garbage segregation unit was completed swiftly for Rs 2.51 lakh.

A resolution was passed in the gram sabha, preventing and penalising people from dropping their garbage in areas other than the baskets, which would be collected from their homes every day. Sufficient awareness was created, in addition to levying fines for violators of the rule.

Workers segregated dry and wet garbage at the unit, making organic manure out of wet waste, which they used for providing nutrients to saplings planted under Haritha Haram and selling dry waste to the recyclers.

Sarpanch Ramesh tells The New Indian Express that in future, after meeting the needs of the gram panchayat, organic manure would be sold outside, which will add to the money which the gram panchayat receives for selling dry waste and could help generate revenue for the gram panchayat.

