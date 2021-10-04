Tariff of temple cottages in Telangana's Ramalayam hiked, devotees raise a hue and cry

B Satyanarayana Reddy By

Express News Service

KHAMMAM: In a bid to overcome financial issues, the Ramalayalam authorities have increased tariff of temple cottages and rooms with immediate effect. Meanwhile, devotees have raised a hue and cry over this decision and are asking the authorities not to increase the tariff.

One of the most important temples in the State, the Ramalayam in Bhadrachalam attracts hundreds of devotees on a daily basis. According to sources, its main source of income was tickets for various pujas and sevas.

It also used to get Rs 1 crore per year by renting out cottages and rooms.However, the outbreak of COVID hit its revenues and left the temple incomeless.In light of this, the temple officials decided to increase the tariff of single AC rooms from Rs 800 to Rs 999.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, K Raghavendra, belonging to Kurnool town, condemned the decision saying that it will put a burden on the devotees.Meanwhile, temple executive officer B Sivaji said that decision was taken to help the cash-strapped temple management.