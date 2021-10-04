STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Tariff of temple cottages in Telangana's Ramalayam hiked, devotees raise a hue and cry

Meanwhile, temple executive officer B Sivaji said that decision was taken to help the cash-strapped temple management.

Published: 04th October 2021 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2021 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

By B Satyanarayana Reddy
Express News Service

KHAMMAM: In a bid to overcome financial issues, the Ramalayalam authorities have increased tariff of temple cottages and rooms with immediate effect. Meanwhile, devotees have raised a hue and cry over this decision and are asking the authorities not to increase the tariff.

One of the most important temples in the State, the Ramalayam in Bhadrachalam attracts hundreds of devotees on a daily basis. According to sources, its main source of income was tickets for various pujas and sevas.

It also used to get Rs 1 crore per year by renting out cottages and rooms.However, the outbreak of COVID hit its revenues and left the temple incomeless.In light of this, the temple officials decided to increase the tariff of single AC rooms from Rs 800 to Rs 999.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, K Raghavendra, belonging to Kurnool town, condemned the decision saying that it will put a burden on the devotees.Meanwhile, temple executive officer B Sivaji said that decision was taken to help the cash-strapped temple management.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ramalayalam Temple cottages Temple cottages tariff
India Matters
Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan being taken for his medical examination by NCB officials in connection with allegedly a drugs case. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood stars high-paying clients to D-Company’s drug cartel, say officials
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
False data, money swindling: RTI data hint at massive toll-gate scam in Tamil Nadu
A health worker destroys used syringes after inoculating homeless people against COVID-19 during a special vaccination drive at a night shelter in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
COVID vaccines for kids from November? Final round of talks underway with Zydus Cadila
Techie turns to organic farming in Jharkhand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp