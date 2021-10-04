STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana: Former TRS MP B Vinod Kumar terms BJP's padayatra as 'massive failure'

Telangana State Planning Commission vice-president and former MP Vinod Kumar mocked BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s padayatra here on Sunday.

Published: 04th October 2021 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2021 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

State Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar

Telangana Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana State Planning Commission vice-president and former MP B Vinod Kumar mocked BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar's padayatra here on Sunday. He said that since there was considerable development in the State, the BJP leader failed to attract any attention from the public and that his yatra was a ‘massive failure’. 

Responding to the statements made by BJP leaders about the TRS government, particularly Union Minister Smriti Irani in Husnabad, Vinod Kumar said, "I find the Union Minister’s remarks on the standards of education and health in Telangana ridiculous. She should do her homework on this subject before speaking about it."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
B Vinod Kumar BJP Padayatra BJP padayatra Bandi Sanjay Kumar
India Matters
Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan being taken for his medical examination by NCB officials in connection with allegedly a drugs case. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood stars high-paying clients to D-Company’s drug cartel, say officials
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
False data, money swindling: RTI data hint at massive toll-gate scam in Tamil Nadu
A health worker destroys used syringes after inoculating homeless people against COVID-19 during a special vaccination drive at a night shelter in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
COVID vaccines for kids from November? Final round of talks underway with Zydus Cadila
Techie turns to organic farming in Jharkhand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp