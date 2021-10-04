Telangana: Former TRS MP B Vinod Kumar terms BJP's padayatra as 'massive failure'

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana State Planning Commission vice-president and former MP B Vinod Kumar mocked BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar's padayatra here on Sunday. He said that since there was considerable development in the State, the BJP leader failed to attract any attention from the public and that his yatra was a ‘massive failure’.

Responding to the statements made by BJP leaders about the TRS government, particularly Union Minister Smriti Irani in Husnabad, Vinod Kumar said, "I find the Union Minister’s remarks on the standards of education and health in Telangana ridiculous. She should do her homework on this subject before speaking about it."