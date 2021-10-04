Will Telangana get Dalit CM in 2023? Congress asks K Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Reminding Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao about his promise of giving the Chief Ministerial post to a Dalit, AICC Telanagana in-charge Manickam Tagore, on Sunday, challenged him to declare that he would at least make this a reality in 2023.

Tagore, who held a review meeting with the party's SC leaders at Gandhi Bhavan, said that if KCR was really concerned about the community, he should fulfil his promise at least during the 2023 Assembly elections.

He also demanded that the Chief Minister hand over the portfolio of MA&UD to an SC person. "KT Rama Rao, who is habituated of taking a cut of 20 per cent, should hand over the Ministry to a Dalit," he demanded.

Referring to the Congress party’s stance in Punjab, where an SC from the Sikh community was made the Chief Minister, he said, "This is only possible with the Congress party. In Telangana, KCR could not even digest the fact that a Dalit was the Leader of Opposition."

Tagore further alleged that KCR was a ‘Manuwad’, and that he was exploiting SC, ST and BC communities in the State.