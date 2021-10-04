STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Will Telangana get Dalit CM in 2023? Congress asks K Chandrasekhar Rao

Tagore further alleged that KCR was a ‘Manuwad’, and that he was exploiting SC, ST and BC communities in the State.

Published: 04th October 2021 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2021 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Congress in-charge Manickam Tagore

Telangana Congress in-charge Manickam Tagore (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Reminding Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao about his promise of giving the Chief Ministerial post to a Dalit, AICC Telanagana in-charge Manickam Tagore, on Sunday, challenged him to declare that he would at least make this a reality in 2023. 

Tagore, who held a review meeting with the party's SC leaders at Gandhi Bhavan, said that if KCR was really concerned about the community, he should fulfil his promise at least during the 2023 Assembly elections.

He also demanded that the Chief Minister hand over the portfolio of MA&UD to an SC person. "KT Rama Rao, who is habituated of taking a cut of 20 per cent, should hand over the Ministry to a Dalit," he demanded. 

Referring to the Congress party’s stance in Punjab, where an SC from the Sikh community was made the Chief Minister, he said, "This is only possible with the Congress party. In Telangana, KCR could not even digest the fact that a Dalit was the Leader of Opposition."

Tagore further alleged that KCR was a ‘Manuwad’, and that he was exploiting SC, ST and BC communities in the State.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manickam Tagore K Chandrasekhar Rao Dalit CM Telangana CM TRS Congress
India Matters
Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan being taken for his medical examination by NCB officials in connection with allegedly a drugs case. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood stars high-paying clients to D-Company’s drug cartel, say officials
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
False data, money swindling: RTI data hint at massive toll-gate scam in Tamil Nadu
A health worker destroys used syringes after inoculating homeless people against COVID-19 during a special vaccination drive at a night shelter in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
COVID vaccines for kids from November? Final round of talks underway with Zydus Cadila
Techie turns to organic farming in Jharkhand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp