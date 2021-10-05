CM K Chandrasekhar Rao blasts Centre for neglecting Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a stinging attack on the Central government, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday blamed it for the neglect that tourism sector has been subjected to in the State.

"The Centre has adopted a stepmotherly attitude towards Telangana in all sectors, including tourism. There has been no response from the Centre despite repeated pleas to accord due recognition to Telangana's rich heritage, culture, history, tradition and arts," he said while pointing out that the State has immense tourism potential.

While intervening in the reply being given by Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud on Ramappa Temple, which recently acquired World Heritage Site status, during Question Hour in the Assembly, the Chief Minister laced his words in sarcasm as he whip-lashed the Centre for discriminating against the State.

Stating that the region was neglected for 58 years when it was part of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, he said that though there were wonderful places of interest, no effort was made to promote them and now the BJP government at the Centre proved that it is no better in helping Telangana in promoting its culture and tradition.

Have raised Padma Awards issue with PM Modi, says K Chandrasekhar Rao

The Chief Minister said during his recent visit to Delhi, he had raised the issued with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and also pointed out to the latter and Union Home Minister Amit Shah that that injustice was being done in selecting personalities from Telangana in giving Padma Shri awards.

"We have many outstanding and distinguished artists. We have been sending proposals to the Centre to consider them but it continues to ignore them," he said.

“I have personally asked the Prime Minister as well as the Union Home Minister, whether they want us to send any names or not for conferment of Padma Shri awards. Only then they promised necessary action,” he said.

Stating that the Centre was dragging its feet on taking a decision on proposals sent for sanction of six airstrips in the State, he said: "We have sent the proposals six-and-a-half years ago. We have even offered to develop them with our funds. Even then we are not getting clearances."

He also announced that the State government will form a committee with MLAs as members in order to take steps to identify and develop historical places, forts, heritage structures, scenic spots and unique temples in the State.