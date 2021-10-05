STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four 'fake' Maoists held for extortion in Telangana's Mulugu district

The Eturnagaram police also seized Rs 13,50,000 in cash, one fake pistol, an MI television, a mixer grinder, a Karizma bike and four mobile phones from their possession.

Published: 05th October 2021

By Express News Service

MULUGU: Four persons impersonating Maoists were arrested on the charge of extortion, at Eturnagaram in Mulugu district on Monday. The Eturnagaram police also seized Rs 13,50,000 in cash, one fake pistol, an MI television, a mixer grinder, a Karizma bike and four mobile phones from their possession.

According to sources, the sleuths also found four handwritten letters that the gang had forged under the name of Maoist leader Damodar, which were to be distributed among gullible tribals and bigshots.

Mulugu SP Sangram Singh G Patil stated that the personnel launched an investigation to bust the four-member gang based on a complaint filed by a businessman belonging to Eturnagaram. The complainant said that some persons, who introduced themselves as activists of the party, were threatening him demanding Rs 20 lakh.

