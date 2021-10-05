Our welfare programmes are inclusive: Telangana MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that the TRS government has always believed in "inclusive growth", MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao asserted that the pink party was giving equal importance to all parts of Hyderabad, while implementing developmental programmes.

Pointing out that the previous Congress governments spent only Rs 3,934 crore for the development of Old City, between 2004 and 2014, the TRS working president stated that the MAUD Department alone spent Rs 13,696 crore in the last six years for the upliftment of the area.

He was speaking during a short discussion on "the welfare of minorities in the State and developmental activities taken up in the Old City".

Stating that he would take the suggestions of MIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi in implementing the second phase of Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) in the Old City, Ram Rao said that the government spent Rs 1,545 crore in the area under Phase-1 one of SRDP.