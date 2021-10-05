Telangana 'cash for vote' scam: Warrant issued against accused Jerusalem Mathaiah
The Special Court at Nampally, hearing the ‘cash for vote’ scam case, issued a non-bailable warrant against Jerusalem Mathaiah on Monday.
Earlier, all the accused, except Mathaiah, and including TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, former MLC Vem Narender Reddy's son Vem Krishna Keertan Reddy, and others appeared before the court. Since Mathaiah did not appear before the court, a non-bailable warrant was issued. The court adjourned the matter for further hearing to October 29.