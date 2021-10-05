STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana government dismisses AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi's claim on dengue spread

He said that the State had not recorded many cases of dengue in 2020 as most people in the State remained indoors due to COVID-19.

AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Though there have been cases of prolonged fever among patients but there are no reported cases of D2 variant in Telangana, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said and added that there are no widespread cases of dengue. However, the State government is alert, he said. 

Replying to a question raised by MLM Floor Leader Akbaruddin Owaisi and others during Question Hour, Harish said the intensity of dengue had come down compared to the statistics of 2018-19. He said that the State had not recorded many cases of dengue in 2020 as most people in the State remained indoors due to COVID-19. 

Revealing the official figures of the dengue fever, he said that the state had recorded 6,362 dengue fever cases in the year 2018, about 13,361 cases in the year 2019. So far this year, 4,694 cases have been registered. 

The Minister said GHMC would put in motion, measures to control the mosquito menace in the city. 
Akbaruddin said the D2 variant was creating havoc in some states. Niloufer and Fever Hospitals were receiving a large number of dengue cases. The poor cannot afford treatment in private hospitals and they are being denied treatment under Aarogysri. 

