Telangana government to set up 'Secret Service Fund' to stop poaching

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major move to arrest rising cases of poaching and protect wildlife, especially the big cats, Telangana government has now decided to set up a 'Secret Service Fund' with a starting amount of Rs 4.06 crore.

The fund will be distributed among various officials in varying proportions. and will be largely used to incentivise informers for the confidential information they pass on about acts like poaching.

This initiative was discussed at the day-long workshop held with all forest circle officials to discuss ways to improve the functioning of the Forest Department. "It is the responsibility of the officials to view the greenery initiative by the Telangana government with priority and ensure [that] no incidents like the recent tiger poaching in Mulugu occurs again," said Forest Minister Indrakaran Reddy.

Constitute SIT to arrest smuggling: Experts

After reports of the Mulugu poaching case surfaced, the demand for the government to set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to arrest poaching is on the rise. This is the second such incident this year when the remains of the big cat were found.

Prior to this, on July 29, Mulugu police had found tiger skin in Eturunagaram from poachers trying to sell the hide for Rs 30 lakh. "The SIT must be headed by an officer, who is either an experienced IFS or Chief of Forest, to properly investigate such cases and punish the culprits," said the Forests and Wildlife Protection Society (FAWPS).