STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

TRS won't get deposit back if Huzurabad bypoll is in fair manner: BJP leader Eatala Rajender

Eatala Jamuna, wife of Rajender, filed her nomination for the Huzurabad byelection here on behalf of the saffron party.

Published: 05th October 2021 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2021 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Eatala Rajender

BJP leader Eatala Rajender (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  Former Health Minister and BJP leader Eatala Rajender alleged that if the Huzurabad byelection was conducted in a free and fair manner, the TRS would not even get its security deposit back.

He was speaking to supporters during the BJP's election campaigns in Huzurabad and Jammikkunta on Monday. "For the Huzurabad bypoll alone, the TRS has released Rs 4,700 crore. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is hatching plans at Pragathi Bhavan, while Finance Minister T Harish Rao is implementing them," he said.

Jamuna files papers

Meanwhile, Eatala Jamuna, wife of Rajender, filed her nomination for the Huzurabad byelection here on Monday. Two other candidates also filed their papers on the same day. It is learnt that she filed the nomination on behalf of the saffron party.

In the affidavit submitted to the returning officer, Jamuna stated that her annual income was Rs 1,33,40,372, while that of her husband was Rs 30,16,592. Jamuna also mentioned that she owned movable assets worth a whopping Rs 28,68,21,894, while her husband’s movable assets amounted to Rs 6,20,097. 

PRAJA SANGRAMA YATRA 2.0 LIKELY AFTER BYELECTION

HYDERABAD: Buoyed by the overwhelming response for BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar's 'Praja Sangrama Yatra', the party on Monday announced that it was seriously considering a second phase of the yatra after the Huzurabad bypoll.

The State executive meeting, which elaborately discussed the matter at the party office, also focused on making the upcoming byelection a success. BJP State general secretary, Gujjula Premender Reddy, told the media that the dates and routes of the yatra were yet to be finalised. "Everyone is enthusiastic about the second phase," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eatala Rajender BJP TRS Huzurabad byelection Eatala Jamuna Telangana bypoll
India Matters
Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg (Photo | AFP)
Facebook outage costs Mark Zuckerberg USD 6 bn, position drop in billionaire list: Report
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Centre announces probe into Pandora Papers as top businessmen, celebrities appear in list
Representational Image. (File Photo)
New drug Molnupiravir raises hope for mild Covid-19 cases
Tata Motors unveils its sub-compact SUV Punch; starts booking at Rs 21,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp