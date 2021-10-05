TRS won't get deposit back if Huzurabad bypoll is in fair manner: BJP leader Eatala Rajender

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Former Health Minister and BJP leader Eatala Rajender alleged that if the Huzurabad byelection was conducted in a free and fair manner, the TRS would not even get its security deposit back.

He was speaking to supporters during the BJP's election campaigns in Huzurabad and Jammikkunta on Monday. "For the Huzurabad bypoll alone, the TRS has released Rs 4,700 crore. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is hatching plans at Pragathi Bhavan, while Finance Minister T Harish Rao is implementing them," he said.

Jamuna files papers

Meanwhile, Eatala Jamuna, wife of Rajender, filed her nomination for the Huzurabad byelection here on Monday. Two other candidates also filed their papers on the same day. It is learnt that she filed the nomination on behalf of the saffron party.

In the affidavit submitted to the returning officer, Jamuna stated that her annual income was Rs 1,33,40,372, while that of her husband was Rs 30,16,592. Jamuna also mentioned that she owned movable assets worth a whopping Rs 28,68,21,894, while her husband’s movable assets amounted to Rs 6,20,097.

PRAJA SANGRAMA YATRA 2.0 LIKELY AFTER BYELECTION

HYDERABAD: Buoyed by the overwhelming response for BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar's 'Praja Sangrama Yatra', the party on Monday announced that it was seriously considering a second phase of the yatra after the Huzurabad bypoll.

The State executive meeting, which elaborately discussed the matter at the party office, also focused on making the upcoming byelection a success. BJP State general secretary, Gujjula Premender Reddy, told the media that the dates and routes of the yatra were yet to be finalised. "Everyone is enthusiastic about the second phase," he said.