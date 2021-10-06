STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Agri intel advises shift to oilseeds, pulses in Yasangi

In fact it had gone up to Rs 110 per kg couple of months ago due to its shortage across the country.

Published: 06th October 2021 09:52 AM

Farmers, Agriculture

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Vivek Bhoomi 
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The inputs given by the agricultural marketing intelligence (research and analysis) wing may be crucial in driving the decision as to what to produce and how much to produce in view of the major shift from paddy to alternative crops being encouraged by the State government for the Yasangi season. 

While red gram, green gram, black gram, Bengal gram and maize are the pulses being suggested for cultivation; mustard, sunflower, groundnut, soybean, sesame and castor are the oil seeds being encouraged.Horticultural crops like onion, potato, banana and green chilli were also suggested during the brainstorming sessions held between the intelligence wing, agricultural department, horticulture department, seeds development corporation and PJTSAU. The proposals were submitted to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and the final approval is awaited.

According to officials in the market intelligence wing, soybean has been in high demand, with its Minimum Support Price at Rs 3950 per quintal and the market price currently rallying at around Rs 5500 per quintal. In fact it had gone up to Rs 110 per kg couple of months ago due to its shortage across the country.

“Though 10-12 million tonne soybean was produced across the country, we have exported most of it and 12 lakh tonne non-GMO soymeal is being imported till October, which could be extended. Similarly, there are also low stocks of mustard and we have been importing 4.4 lakh tonne red gram, 2 lakh tonne black gram and 70,000 tonne green gram,” a marketing intelligence official informed Express, observing that these crops would be in good demand.

He said that onion and potato crops would also fetch well, as they would be in demand by April next year. Maize is also being seen as a natural alternative to paddy and it is also used as feed in poultry. As against 52 lakh acre paddy which was grown in last Yasangi, this year the agriculture department’s plan is to bring it down to 30 lakh acres and to encourage alternative crops in around 20-25 lakh acres. 

TAGS
agricultural marketing intelligence Yasangi alternative crops
Comments

