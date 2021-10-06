Bandi slams KCR over vacancies

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has dared Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to release a white paper on open positions in various departments and prove his sincerity, while criticising the government not filling 2 lakh vacancies.

Citing Biswal Committee’s report on government jobs in Telangana, he said that out of 4,91,304 jobs, 1,91,126 positions were lying vacant. He accused the government of removing 50,000 contract workers. He also found fault with the Chief Minister for claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Ministers were neglecting the State, and termed the allegations as blatant lies.