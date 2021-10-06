STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Bandi slams KCR over vacancies

Citing Biswal Committee’s report on government jobs in Telangana, he said that out of 4,91,304 jobs, 1,91,126 positions were lying vacant.

Published: 06th October 2021 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2021 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Bandi Sanjay Kumar (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has dared Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to release a white paper on open positions in various departments and prove his sincerity, while criticising the government not filling 2 lakh vacancies.

Citing Biswal Committee’s report on government jobs in Telangana, he said that out of 4,91,304 jobs, 1,91,126 positions were lying vacant. He accused the government of removing 50,000 contract workers. He also found fault with the Chief Minister for claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Ministers were neglecting the State, and termed the allegations as blatant lies.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bandi Sanjay Kumar BJP K Chandrasekhar Rao Biswal Committee’s report
India Matters
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Modi@20: New India’s Destiny Maker
This photograph illustration shows the logo of Pandora Papers. (Photo | AFP)
Get our money back! Swift action needed on the Pandora Papers
Illustration: Amit Bandre
10 students per class in lower primary sections in Kerala schools
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Registration renewal of old cars to cost a bomb from 2022 April

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp