KTR terms Lakhimpur Kheri incident ‘barbaric’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT Minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao reacted to the death of farmers at UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri via twitter on Tuesday. The Minister tweeted: “Shocked & Horrified to see the ruthless & cold blooded murder of farmers in #Lakhimpur_Kheri of Uttar Pradesh. Strongly condemn the barbaric incident & hope the perpetrators will be brought to justice soonest [sic].”

Following Rama Rao’s tweet, AICC Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore ridiculed that the minister only ‘woke up’ to the reality now, but didn’t have the guts to ask the Union government to dismiss Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra or to arrest his son Ashish.

The Congress leader wondered as to why he was reacting 48 hours after the incident. “See after 48 hours Mr 20% woke up and Got shocked but dnt have the guts to ask for the dismissal of the Modi ‘s Home Mantri and demand the arrest of the Mantri Kondu who ran the car through the #FarmerProtest . This Crocodile tears won’t work . Will you show the courage? [sic],” he tweeted.