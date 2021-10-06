STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Never assured 3 acres to SCs, says KCR; cites manifesto to back claim

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao stated in Assembly on Tuesday that he had never assured SCs would be given three acres of land each.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao claimed the Centre has taken an 'anti-Telangana' stance with regards to river water share. 

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao stated in Assembly on Tuesday that he had never assured SCs would be given three acres of land each. “It is a fact, I never assured that,” Rao said. He was replying to Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi’s question as to whether the government would continue the distribution of three acres of lands to SCs, besides implementation of the Dalit Bandhu Scheme. 

Rao said he had announced that the SCs, who had one acre would be given two acres, those had one-and-a-half acres would be given another acre and a half. “We have mentioned the same in our manifesto,” Rao said. Quoting studies, the Chief Minister said that the minimum agriculture land for farmers should be two-and-a-half to three acres. Rao further said that one acre could not be acquired for Rs 7 lakh as mentioned by Akbaruddin Owaisi. The cost of the land in State was much higher, the Chief Minister said.

TS 5th in per capita power consumption

In the Assembly, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy said the per capita power consumption for 2020-21 in the State was 2,012 units. He added that Telangana stood fifth in the country among all States in overall per capita consumption

Rs 80 cr allocated for State schools

The Telangana government has allocated Rs 80 crore for government schools in the State for the year 2021-22, announced Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy during the Assembly session on Tuesday

21.8 L beneficiaries of Arogya Lakshmi

Replying to a question raised by G Sunitha and other women members on implementation of the Arogya Lakshmi scheme, Minister for Women and Child Welfare Satyavati Rathore said the scheme had 21,83,560 beneficiaries 

