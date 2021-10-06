STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

No coach factory, no bullet train in TS for now: SCR

Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said that the Congress will press for these demands in the next Parliamentary sessions. 

Published: 06th October 2021 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2021 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya interacts with MPs and other senior officials during a meeting on Secunderabad and Hyderabad divisions at Rail Nilayam in Secunderabad on Tuesday | S Senbagapandiyan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It’s official now. Telangana will neither be getting a railway coach factory at Kazipet nor a bullet train between Secunderabad and Mumbai in the near future. During an interaction with the MPs from Telangana, South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Gajanan Mallya on Tuesday said that the Indian Railways has no interest in investing in a coach factory, which was originally proposed to be set up in Kazipet. 

With regard to the bullet train, he said that the Rilways may consider the proposal only after observing how the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project will pan out.The general manager revealed the Railways’ plans when Nalognda district MPs sought a bullet train between Secunderabad and Vijayawada instead of one between Secunderabad and Mumbai. He said the railway coach factory also does not interest the railways as it is not feasible. He also said that several projects remained incomplete because of the State government’s failure in providing its share of funds. 

Later briefing the media, Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that he has requested for a bullet train between the two Telugu states. During an elaborate discussion on the railway coach factory, the Congress leader said that since most components are imported, it was better to manufacture in India as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat scheme. Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said that the Congress will press for these demands in the next Parliamentary sessions. 

Manwhile, TRS MP from Khammam, Nama Nageswar Rao called upon the MPs of the State cutting across party lines to keep up a joint fight to get what is due to the State.Nizambad BJP MP D Arvind put the onus on the State government for delay in pending projects as funds were not being released on time. He alleged that the State government has failed to release any funds to projects in Nizamabad district. He wondered how some MPs openly sought funds from the Centre for a textile park in place of coach factory. 

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi asked the SCR to develop Nampally station on par with Ahmedabad. Besides extension of MMTS trains from Falaknuma to Umdanagar, he asked the railways to increase security measures for women travelling between Falaknuma and Lingampally. “Some unsocial elements are pestering women,” he said. 

Some other MPs who were present on the occasion included Dr G Ranjith Reddy (Chevella), Malothu Kavitha (Mahbubabad), Manne Srinivas Reddy (Mahbubnagar), K Prabhakar Reddy (Medak), P Ramulu (Nagarkurnool) and Umesh G Jadhav (Gulbarga). 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
South Central Railway coach factory Gajanan Mallya
India Matters
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Modi@20: New India’s Destiny Maker
This photograph illustration shows the logo of Pandora Papers. (Photo | AFP)
Get our money back! Swift action needed on the Pandora Papers
Illustration: Amit Bandre
10 students per class in lower primary sections in Kerala schools
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Registration renewal of old cars to cost a bomb from 2022 April

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp