Panel to ease establishment of Sewerage Treatment Plants

The State government constituted a coordination committee for the smooth establishment of Sewerage Treatment Plants (STPs) along the foreshore of water bodies in the city.

HYDERABAD: The State government constituted a coordination committee for the smooth establishment of Sewerage Treatment Plants (STPs) along the foreshore of water bodies in the city.The coordination committee will consist of members from the I&CAD and Revenue Departments, Pollution Control Board (PCB) and the HMWS&SB. Stakeholder departments will provide support and coordination to the HMWS&SB for smooth grounding of the STP project  works to achieve the objective of the Sewerage Master Plan.

The committee will inspect and study two STP locations in each of the six zones of GHMC and report the presentation to the Chief Secretary, Special Chief Secretaries of MAUD and I&CAD Departments and other officers within 15 days. The convener of coordination committee from HMWS&SB will identify the bottlenecks related to construction of STPs and provide suitable solutions for smooth grounding of works without the loss of time and to complete projects as per prescribed timelines.

