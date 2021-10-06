STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rs 1 L collected from cops who broke traffic rules

A total of Rs 1 lakh was collected as traffic violation fines imposed on police personnel of various ranks in the Warangal Commissionerate limits on Tuesday. 

Traffic violation

Representational image

By Express News Service

On the directions of Warangal Commissioner of Police Dr Tarun Joshi, Hanamkonda Traffic Inspector K Vijay Kumar conducted a special drive outside the commisionerate office and issued challans to many officials of the Police Department for not having registered number plates on their vehicles, for riding without helmets and breaking other traffic rules. 

Speaking to the media, Vijay Kumar said that of the Rs 1 lakh collected, Rs 41,195 was imposed on 30 vehicles as they had more than five pending challans. Nearly 104 pending challans were cleared during the special drive. 

He added that a few officials got into arguments with the traffic police in front of the commissionerate and some even took a detour when they got to know of the special drive. “We do not tolerate violation of traffic rules, even if it is done by police personnel,” the Inspector added.

