Rs 10.4 L unaccounted cash seized in Karimnagar

KARIMNAGAR:With the Huzurabad byelections round the corner, the police have intensified vehicle checking operations in Karimnagar district to curb the flow of unaccounted cash. On Tuesday, the taskforce, flying squad and Jammikkunta police jointly conducted flash searches and seized Rs 10.40 lakh. As much as Rs 4 lakh was seized from Mothukula Gudem, Rs 5 lakh from Gandhi Chowk and Rs 1.04 lakh from the flyover.

Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana is closely monitoring the operation. “Unaccounted money will be returned to their owners if they claim it through a committee that has been constituted. If nobody claims the seized cash, it will be handed over to the I-T officials,” he said. The police also checked the vehicles of Ministers T Harish Rao and Gangula Kamalakar, who were on their way to Huzurabad, on Tuesday.

BJP supports killing of farmers: Harish

Karimnagar: Finance Minister T Harish Rao lambasted the BJP over the Lakhimpur Kheri flare-up, which resulted in the death of four protesting farmers. The Minister asked the people of Huzurabad if they trusted the party that has been introducing welfare schemes for citizens or the one that supports the act of hitting farmers with cars

KCR had hoped I’d die of Covid, but I’m alive and kicking: Eatala

Karimnagar: Former Health Minister and BJP leader Eatala Rajender alleged that the Minister of the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s Cabinet were merely rubber stamps and that he alone took all the decisions. “Even when I was the Minister, I had no freedom to take my own decisions,” he said. Speaking at a meeting at Jammikunta, he said, “He (KCR) had hoped that I would die of Covid-19 while I was serving the people as the Health Minister. By the grace of God, I’m still alive and I will keep serving the people,” he said