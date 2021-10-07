STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centre sanctions Rs 928 crore for expansion of NH-63 in Telangana

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has sanctioned Rs 928.41 crore for the expansion of NH-63 into a four-lane road from ORR Appa Junction in Hyderabad to Manneguda in Vikarabad.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has sanctioned Rs 928.41 crore for the expansion of NH-63 into a four-lane road from ORR Appa Junction in Hyderabad to Manneguda in Vikarabad.

On Wednesday, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari tweeted: "Construction work for four-laning of NH-63 from Hyderabad (ORR Appa Junction) to Mannegudda under NH (O) has been approved in Telangana with a budget of Rs 928.41 crore (sic)."

Following the approval from the Centre, Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy tweeted: "I thank PM Narendra Modi and Nitin Gadkari on behalf of the people of Telangana for approving the four-laning of NH-63 in Hyderabad (Appa Junction-Manneguda stretch) with an outlay of Rs 928.41 crore. This will improve interstate road connectivity and ensure further economic growth (sic)."

Since the traffic density along the aforementioned stretch has always been high, this move is likely to provide some respite to the motorists.

