Citizens of Telangana's Khammam district to test India's first e-voting app

Vivek Bhoomi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TSEC eVote, the country's first Android app-based e-voting solution, is ready for a dry run in a dummy election in Khammam district on October 20. Registrations on the application would be open from October 8 to October 18 and the voting is open for residents of Khammam.

It has been developed by the Emerging Technologies Wing of ITE&C Department and the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC), under the guidance of an expert committee comprising Professor Rajat Moona, Technical Adviser to the Election Commission of India and professors from IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi.

This State Election Commission initiative aims at enabling e-voting facility to a section of voters which includes persons with disabilities, senior citizens, citizens notified in essential services, sick persons, polling personnel and IT professionals.

The solution leverages Artificial Intelligence for a three-factor authentication of valid voter-like matching name with Aadhar, liveness detection of voter and image matching with EPIC database. Blockchain technology has been used to secure the de-identified and encrypted votes to be maintained as an immutable record.

The app being used in the dry run is a security-hardened mobile application which prevents tampering by assigning a device ID and phone number to a specific citizen registration process, such that only the same device can be used during voting.

Monitored and controlled from web portal

The entire process can be monitored and controlled by an admin using a web portal, wherein the generation/access of results is further protected with the requirement of a physical security token based decryption