Former Telangana BJP MLA Nallu Indrasena Reddy files PIL over 2 BHK allotment

Reddy alleged that the District Collectors were not allotting the houses to beneficiaries as they were facing political pressure.

Published: 07th October 2021 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2021 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

Former BJP MLA N Indrasena Reddy

Former BJP MLA Nallu Indrasena Reddy (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former BJP MLA Nallu Indrasena Reddy filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) at the Telangana High Court seeking a direction to the Telangana government to allocate completed double bedroom houses to beneficiaries in all 33 districts.

The petitioner informed the court that as on 31 July 2021, the number of 2BHK houses which were ready for allotment were 1,00,087, of which only 12,656 had been allotted, while 87,425 were yet to be allotted.

Reddy alleged that the District Collectors were not allotting the houses to beneficiaries as they were facing political pressure, and meanwhile miscreants were resorting to theft of doors, windows, switch boards, kitchen accessories etc. 

"The money spent on the construction of the houses is tax payers’ money and the government cannot waste it," he said. The District Collectors of all 33 districts are respondents in the PIL, apart from the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary, Housing Department and GHMC Commissioner.

