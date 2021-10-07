STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

OBC households in Telangana's rural areas cross 57 per cent

In Andhra Pradesh, STs form 8.1 per cent, SCs 23.9 per cent, OBCs 45.8 per cent and others 22.2 per cent. 

Published: 07th October 2021 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2021 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

caste. caste violence. casteism. dalit

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The number of Other Backward Classes (OBC) households in rural areas of Telangana is 57.4 per cent, according to a survey by Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on 'Situation Assessment of Agricultural Households and Land and Livestock Holdings of Households in Rural India, 2019'. Overall, the OBC, SC, ST and BC agricultural households in rural areas of the State amounts to 92.1 per cent. 

The OBC households in rural areas of the State are third highest in the country after Tamil Nadu (67.7 per cent) and Bihar (58.1 per cent). In Uttar Pradesh, the agriculture households of OBCs are 56.3 per cent, Kerala 55.2 per cent, Karnataka 51.6 per cent and Chhattisgarh 51.4 per cent.

In Andhra Pradesh, STs form 8.1 per cent, SCs 23.9 per cent, OBCs 45.8 per cent and others 22.2 per cent. 
The national average of OBCs in rural areas is 44.4 per cent. The average percentage of OBCs in rural areas of Telangana is higher than the national average.

Telangana is one among the seven States, where the agriculture OBC families are more than 50 per cent of the total households.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
OBC households Ministry of Statistics Telangana rural areas
India Matters
Hindu devotees perform rituals on the banks of the Hooghly River on the occasion of Mahalaya, an auspicious day to pay homage to ancestors. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19 R value for big cities shows rising trend again as festive season kicks in
For representational purpose.
3D imaging and robotics give two girls new lease of life
Weather experts point out that the formation of a low-pressure area and subsequent intensification into a cyclonic storm depends on the temperature of the sea surface. (File Photo | Express)

Cyclone season’s first storm may approach Odisha, Andhra around October 10
 

(File Photo | ANI)
Deaths in the Valley and a deep sense of hurt too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp