OBC households in Telangana's rural areas cross 57 per cent

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The number of Other Backward Classes (OBC) households in rural areas of Telangana is 57.4 per cent, according to a survey by Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on 'Situation Assessment of Agricultural Households and Land and Livestock Holdings of Households in Rural India, 2019'. Overall, the OBC, SC, ST and BC agricultural households in rural areas of the State amounts to 92.1 per cent.

The OBC households in rural areas of the State are third highest in the country after Tamil Nadu (67.7 per cent) and Bihar (58.1 per cent). In Uttar Pradesh, the agriculture households of OBCs are 56.3 per cent, Kerala 55.2 per cent, Karnataka 51.6 per cent and Chhattisgarh 51.4 per cent.

In Andhra Pradesh, STs form 8.1 per cent, SCs 23.9 per cent, OBCs 45.8 per cent and others 22.2 per cent.

The national average of OBCs in rural areas is 44.4 per cent. The average percentage of OBCs in rural areas of Telangana is higher than the national average.

Telangana is one among the seven States, where the agriculture OBC families are more than 50 per cent of the total households.