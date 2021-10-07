Telangana government's 'medicine from the sky' project gets significant upgrade

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: T-Works, in collaboration with Hyderabad-based drone company Airserve Initiatives, has developed a significant upgrade for drones delivering medicines under the 'medicine from the sky' project.

Airserve has successfully developed a solution where the entire payload automatically detaches from the drone when it lands with no human intervention, enabling the drone to immediately take-off and return to its home base.

This capability was successfully demonstrated from Vikarabad Area Hospital to the PHC at Madgulchittampalle located 6.2 km away as part of the trials on Wednesday.

The innovation is significant, as the release is instant and takes under a second for the payload and drone to separate, doing away with the medical staff from having to manually separate the medicines or the entire box from the drone, which would have posed risks like damage to the drone or injury to the medical staff due to their close proximity to the drone's propellers.

"Airserve is thrilled to be among the top companies for drone deliveries and takes pride in building India’s first 4G drone for last-mile deliveries. We thank T-Works for helping us build a cold storage payload with the autonomous detachment mechanism which can successfully deliver vaccines," said Aniketh Madhusudhan, Director, Airserve Initiatives.