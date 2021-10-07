STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana government's 'medicine from the sky' project gets significant upgrade

This capability was successfully demonstrated from Vikarabad Area Hospital to the PHC at Madgulchittampalle located 6.2 km away as part of the trials on Wednesday.

Published: 07th October 2021 11:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2021 11:20 AM   |  A+A-

An Airserve Initiatives drone being tested for the delivery of vaccines, in Vikarabad on Wednesday

An Airserve Initiatives drone being tested for the delivery of vaccines, in Vikarabad on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: T-Works, in collaboration with Hyderabad-based drone company Airserve Initiatives, has developed a significant upgrade for drones delivering  medicines under the 'medicine from the sky' project.

Airserve has successfully developed a solution where the entire payload automatically detaches from the drone when it lands with no human intervention, enabling the drone to immediately take-off and return to its home base.

This capability was successfully demonstrated from Vikarabad Area Hospital to the PHC at Madgulchittampalle located 6.2 km away as part of the trials on Wednesday.

The innovation is significant, as the release is instant and takes under a second for the payload and drone to separate, doing away with the medical staff from having to manually separate the medicines or the entire box from the drone, which would have posed risks like damage to the drone or injury to the medical staff due to their close proximity to the drone's propellers. 

"Airserve is thrilled to be among the top companies for drone deliveries and takes pride in building India’s first 4G drone for last-mile deliveries. We thank T-Works for helping us build a cold storage payload with the autonomous detachment mechanism which can successfully deliver vaccines," said Aniketh Madhusudhan, Director, Airserve Initiatives.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
T Works Airserve Initiatives Drone Medicine from the sky
India Matters
Hindu devotees perform rituals on the banks of the Hooghly River on the occasion of Mahalaya, an auspicious day to pay homage to ancestors. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19 R value for big cities shows rising trend again as festive season kicks in
For representational purpose.
3D imaging and robotics give two girls new lease of life
Weather experts point out that the formation of a low-pressure area and subsequent intensification into a cyclonic storm depends on the temperature of the sea surface. (File Photo | Express)

Cyclone season’s first storm may approach Odisha, Andhra around October 10
 

(File Photo | ANI)
Deaths in the Valley and a deep sense of hurt too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp