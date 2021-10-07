Telangana likely to see 12 per cent spike in cancer cases by 2025: Study

Donita Jose By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Estimates by a new research suggest that Telangana is likely to see a 12.5 per cent increase in cancer burden in the next five years. According to the Telangana State Cancer Fact Sheet, a research report released by ICMR and National Centre for Disease Informatics and Research (NCDIR), based on current trend, new cases of cancer will increase from 47,620 in 2020 to 53,565 in 2025.

"Majority of the cases were presented with localised and locoregional spread of cancer," stated Dr G Sadashivudu of population-based cancer registry (PBCR). The study has been conducted with the help of the PBCR located in NIMS Hyderabad.

According to the fact sheet, roughly one in seven women below the age of 74 are likely to develop cancer as against one in nine men in the same age group.

The leading cause of cancer in women is breast cancer with 35.5 per cent of the relative population affected with it. In males, the most common cancer is mouth cancer affecting 13.3 per cent, followed by lung cancer affecting 10.9 per cent of the population. The annual average of cases is roughly 3,865, with females relatively having higher disease prevalence of 55.6 per cent.