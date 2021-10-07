STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana likely to see 12 per cent spike in cancer cases by 2025: Study

According to the fact sheet, roughly one in seven women below the age of 74 are likely to develop cancer as against one in nine men in the same age group.

Published: 07th October 2021 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2021 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

Alcohol can also worsen the cancer-causing effects of other substances, such as tobacco.

For representational purposes (File photo| EPS)

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Estimates by a new research suggest that Telangana is likely to see a 12.5 per cent increase in cancer burden in the next five years. According to the Telangana State Cancer Fact Sheet, a research report released by ICMR and National Centre for Disease Informatics and Research (NCDIR), based on current trend, new cases of cancer will increase from 47,620 in 2020 to 53,565 in 2025.

"Majority of the cases were presented with localised and locoregional spread of cancer," stated Dr G Sadashivudu of population-based cancer registry (PBCR). The study has been conducted with the help of the PBCR located in NIMS Hyderabad. 

According to the fact sheet, roughly one in seven women below the age of 74 are likely to develop cancer as against one in nine men in the same age group.

The leading cause of cancer in women is breast cancer with 35.5 per cent of the relative population affected with it. In males, the most common cancer is mouth cancer affecting 13.3 per cent, followed by lung cancer affecting 10.9 per cent of the population. The annual average of cases is roughly 3,865, with females relatively having higher disease prevalence of 55.6 per cent.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana State Cancer Fact Sheet Cancer Cancer cases NCDIR ICMR
India Matters
Hindu devotees perform rituals on the banks of the Hooghly River on the occasion of Mahalaya, an auspicious day to pay homage to ancestors. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19 R value for big cities shows rising trend again as festive season kicks in
For representational purpose.
3D imaging and robotics give two girls new lease of life
Weather experts point out that the formation of a low-pressure area and subsequent intensification into a cyclonic storm depends on the temperature of the sea surface. (File Photo | Express)

Cyclone season’s first storm may approach Odisha, Andhra around October 10
 

(File Photo | ANI)
Deaths in the Valley and a deep sense of hurt too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp