BJP leader Eatala Rajender levelling baseless allegations: Telangana minister T Harish Rao

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Blasting BJP leader Eatala Rajender for levelling baseless allegations against the TRS government, Finance Minister T Harish Rao slammed the former minister for spreading false propaganda after enjoying all the benefits the pink party provided him in the last seven years.

Harish was taking part in a road show, along with TRS candidate Gellu Srinivas Yadav, in Huzurabad mandal on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister exuded confidence that Srinivas Yadav will win the bypoll with a majority of 50,000 votes.

While addressing the gathering at Venkatraopalli area, Harish urged the citizens to think of all the welfare schemes implemented by the State government before casting their votes.

He also announced that the government will soon construct a sheep hostel in Huzurabad, just like the one in Siddipet. "Though Rajender has been criticising the Rythu Bandhu scheme, he too is receiving its benefits," he pointed out.