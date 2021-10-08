Telangana Assembly passes resolution urging Centre to conduct caste census of backward classes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A unanimous resolution was passed in the Telangana Assembly urging the central government to conduct a caste census of the backward classes while holding the general census for 2021.

The resolution was introduced by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in the Assembly on Friday and was unanimously approved by the House.

"In view of the upliftment of poorer sections of society, it is necessary to maintain accurate statistics for taking up various welfare measures for the benefit of the poorest of the poor," the Chief Minister said.

"The second Telangana State Legislature Assembly hereby, with a view to ensure that the provisions of clause (4 and 5) of Article 15 and clause (4) of Article 16 regarding the socially and educationally backward classes of citizens urges the central government that the caste census of backward classes be conducted while holding the general census for 2021," he said.