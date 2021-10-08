Telangana: Four minor girls raped in three separate incidents

By Express News Service

ADILABAD/NIZAMABAD/MEDAK: There seems to be no end to atrocities against minors in Telangana as four young girls were raped in three separate incidents in the State. In Eidgaon Chowrasta locality of Nirmal town, a three-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a 45-year-old neighbour when she came to his house.

According to police, accused C Narayana took the girl into his room and allegedly outraged her modesty. When the girl started screaming, neighbours tried to break into the room but the accused managed to escape from the scene. The girl’s mother lodged a complaint with the local police, who sent the victim to hospital for treatment and tests.

ASP A Ram Reddy informed said that the accused has been arrested and case registered under POCSO Act. Endowment Minister A Indrakaran Reddy said that the perpetrator will be brought to justice. In another incident, a 35-year-old differently-abled person Mohammad Wasim outraged the modesty of two girls in Nizamabad.

The incident came to light on Thursday when the two girls, aged 11 and 8, informed their mother about it. The accused, who lives in the neighbourhood, lured the girls by offering chocolate. According to ACP Venkateshwarllu, Wasim has since been arrested and the victims were sent to GGH, Nizamabad. A case was registered under POCSO Act.

Meanwhile, a 17-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a 65-year-old man at Nadlapur village in Medak district. The incident came to light on Thursday as she fell ill. When the parents took the girl to a hospital, the doctor informed that she was pregnant.