STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Have a plot? Telangana government will now give Rs 5 lakh to build a house

During a debate in the Assembly, the Chief Minister said that though the government wanted to implement the scheme in the past, the pandemic put a spoke in its plans.

Published: 09th October 2021 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2021 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Here is some good news for the poor who have house site but not enough money to build a house. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday announced a scheme under which land owners who belong to the poorer sections of society will get Rs 5 lakh from the government to construct a house.

During a debate in the Assembly, the Chief Minister said that though the government wanted to implement the scheme in the past, the pandemic put a spoke in its plans. "The scheme would be launched very shortly," he informed the house. He also pointed out that the 2BHK housing now costs the government Rs 19 lakh per unit.

KCR vows to consider reinstating field assets

In a huge relief to the poor, Rao on Friday informed the Assembly that he has given instructions to the officials not to reclaim the assigned lands given to the poor. "If the government resumes such lands, it is bound to pay them compensation on par with others. If assigned lands are taken from the SCs, other non-assigned lands should be allotted to them," he said.

During a debate in the House, the Chief Minister also assured that he would consider reinstating field assistants of Panchayat Raj Department. Referring to the power situation in the State, he said that once construction of NTPC, Yadadri and Bhadradri power plants are completed, Telangana would become a power-surplus State.  

"The State have been providing clean power as solar power generation has increased to 3,500 MW," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao Telangana Assembly Telangana housing allowance Housing
India Matters
For representational purposes
Covid infection during pregnancy impacts immune system of foetus: Study
Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane (File photo| PTI)
Afghan-origin terrorists may try to enter J&K once Afgha situation stabilises: Army 
Shock & awe as journalists who speak truth to power get peace nobel
Aleesha Gadhia (Photo | https://www.pointsoflight.gov.uk)
6-year-old Indian-origin girl wins UK PM's award for climate campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp