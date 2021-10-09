Have a plot? Telangana government will now give Rs 5 lakh to build a house

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Here is some good news for the poor who have house site but not enough money to build a house. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday announced a scheme under which land owners who belong to the poorer sections of society will get Rs 5 lakh from the government to construct a house.

During a debate in the Assembly, the Chief Minister said that though the government wanted to implement the scheme in the past, the pandemic put a spoke in its plans. "The scheme would be launched very shortly," he informed the house. He also pointed out that the 2BHK housing now costs the government Rs 19 lakh per unit.

KCR vows to consider reinstating field assets

In a huge relief to the poor, Rao on Friday informed the Assembly that he has given instructions to the officials not to reclaim the assigned lands given to the poor. "If the government resumes such lands, it is bound to pay them compensation on par with others. If assigned lands are taken from the SCs, other non-assigned lands should be allotted to them," he said.

During a debate in the House, the Chief Minister also assured that he would consider reinstating field assistants of Panchayat Raj Department. Referring to the power situation in the State, he said that once construction of NTPC, Yadadri and Bhadradri power plants are completed, Telangana would become a power-surplus State.

"The State have been providing clean power as solar power generation has increased to 3,500 MW," he added.