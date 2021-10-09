Migrants now come to Telangana for work: CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said migration of labourers from Mahbubnagar to other states had stopped after the formation of Telangana. Now, migrant labourers from Kurnool of Andhra Pradesh are coming to Palamuru to work in our agricultural fields, Rao said.

The Chief Minister said around 15 lakh migrant workers were currently employed in the State's farm lands. Migrant labourers from West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and other States were working in paddy and cotton fields in the State, the CM said.

Palle Dawakhanas

The CM told the Assembly said that Palle Dawakhanas on the lines of Basti Dawakhanas would be started across the State in rural areas. So far 100 Palle Dawakhanas had been started in the State, he said. Similarly, medical infrastructure would be developed with an estimated cost of Rs 10,000 crore shortly.

He said 30-bed hospitals would be upgraded to 50-bed hospitals. Medical colleges would be started in all newly-formed districts.