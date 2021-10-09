Officials told to ramp up COVID testing during festivals: Public Health department to Telangana HC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Director of Public Health (DPH) Dr. G Srinivasa Rao submitted a detailed report on COVID-19 to the Telangana High Court on Friday. He said that he had instructed all the District Health and Medical Officers across the State to ramp up RT-PCR testing in view of upcoming festivals like Bathukamma, Dasara and Diwali.

The DPH submitted that the total number of tests conducted between September 1 to 29 was 16,99,699, which revealed that the positivity rate in the State was less than 1 per cent. As of September 29, the total number of active cases was 4,620, indicating a decreasing trend.

He informed the court that from January 16 to date, 2,51,87,253 doses of vaccine had been administered in the State. Among the vaccinated, 68,88,965 beneficiaries had received both the shots, while 1,14,09,323 beneficiaries were partially vaccinated.

As many as 94,68,712 individuals are yet to be vaccinated in Telangana, he told the court. The DPH said that the State government had been conducting special vaccination drives in all the districts to achieve 100 per cent vaccination coverage.