Telangana: Clash of TRS groups in Palair seat spill over to second day

Though both Vasamsetty Venkateswarlu and  Inturi Sekhar are the followers of local MLA Kanadala Upender Reddy, the two TRS leaders have not been on good terms for the past few years. 

Published: 09th October 2021 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2021 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

TRS flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: It appears as if Palair constituency has turned into the epicentre of TRS group politics. Two groups belonging to the ruling party clashed with each other for the second day in a row here, on Friday.

According to sources, the selection of new mandal and village committees is proving a headache for the TRS. Though both Vasamsetty Venkateswarlu and  Inturi Sekhar are the followers of local MLA Kanadala Upender Reddy, the two TRS leaders have not been on good terms for the past few years. 

The face-off between the followers of both the leaders that began at the camp office of Palair MLA, on Thursday, spilled over to Friday and the TRS activists pelted stone and chappals at each other during a meeting at Kusumanchi. A few activists sustained minor injuries in the attack.

