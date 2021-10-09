Telangana State Human Rights Commission asks orphan's kin to pay him Rs 5,000 every month

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana State Human Rights Commission (TSHRC) granted relief to a 13-year-old orphan by directing his parental relatives to pay him Rs 5,000 per month for his daily needs and Rs 50,000 for his schooling this year. The child is currently staying with his maternal grandparents.

The boy, Motilal Jaswanth Kumar, hailing from Borabanda, had become homeless after his parents' passing. He had recently lodged a complaint with the TSHRC, alleging that his paternal relatives were not letting him stay at his parents' home. Jaswanth's mother Sandhya Rani had died of high blood pressure three years ago and his father Motilal Kailash was killed in an accident last year.

Jaswanth told the commission that his uncle had claimed that Kailash owed him Rs 15 lakh and that he could stay at the house only if he paid the debt in full. He also said that his uncle had confiscated all his personal documents after his father's death, including his Aadhaar card and school certificates, and as a result, he was not able to get admission into schools.