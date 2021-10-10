Assistant Public Prosecutors in Telangana will be trained to win

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With an aim to increase the rate of conviction in the State, the Assistant Public Prosecutors (APPs) will be undergoing an extensive training for 18 weeks at the RBVRR Telangana State Police Academy. The APPs, who will be recruited soon by the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB), will be trained on eleven modules, comprising sessions on different types of cases and laws related to the court proceedings.

In 2020, Telangana saw a 76 per cent increase in conviction rate, going up from 25 per cent to 44 per cent. However, the cases ending in acquittal, including several sensational cases, remained a cause for concern to the police department.According to sources, after the notification was issued in July, the Telangana Police Department held consultations and decided to train the newly recruited APPs.

“Earlier also, there was training for APPs. However, this is for the first time that they will be trained on different modules. Further, to get them accustomed to the court proceedings, moot courts are also being set up, where mock court trials with case studies would be held,” they said.They will also be taken to police stations, courts, forensic labs and other such places so that they are exposed to the process, sources added.

The training modules would focus on crimes against women and children, POCSO cases, IPC cases, State laws, latest judgements in important cases from Telangana and other States. The written examination for 151 APPs will be conducted on October 24.