Five killed in wall collapse in Telangana’s Gadwal district

JOGULAMBA GADWAL: Five members of a family including three children died and two more children sustained injuries after a wall collapsed on them while they were asleep on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

The incident happened in Kothapally village of Aiza mandal in the wee hours of Sunday, when a partition wall (not boundary wall) inside a hut collapsed on the residents of the hut, which was in a dilapidated condition.

Among the dead were three children and their parents. The deceased were identified as Mosha (35), Shantamma (30) and their children Charan (9), Teja (7) and Ramu (8).

Sneha (5) and Chinna (3) survived the wall collapse and according to Muthaiah, Sub-Inspector of Aiza, they were shifted to Gadwal Government Hospital, where their condition was out of danger.

As per the locals, due to rains for the past few days, water could have seeped through the wall, weakening it and causing its collapse.

Condolences started pouring-in from various corners, as Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy and AICC Secretary and former Alampur MLA Sampath Kumar have expressed their grief over the incident.

Having lost their parents, Sneha and Chinna have now become orphans at a tender age and now the responsibility falls on the government to take care of them.