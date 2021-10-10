STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Five killed in wall collapse in Telangana’s Gadwal district

The incident happened in Kothapally village of Aiza mandal in the wee hours of October 10.

Published: 10th October 2021 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2021 12:28 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Among the dead were three children and their parents. (Representational Photo)

JOGULAMBA GADWAL: Five members of a family including three children died and two more children sustained injuries after a wall collapsed on them while they were asleep on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

The incident happened in Kothapally village of Aiza mandal in the wee hours of Sunday, when a partition wall (not boundary wall) inside a hut collapsed on the residents of the hut, which was in a dilapidated condition. 

Among the dead were three children and their parents. The deceased were identified as Mosha (35), Shantamma (30) and their children Charan (9), Teja (7) and Ramu (8). 

Sneha (5) and Chinna (3) survived the wall collapse and according to Muthaiah, Sub-Inspector of Aiza, they were shifted to Gadwal Government Hospital, where their condition was out of danger. 

As per the locals, due to rains for the past few days, water could have seeped through the wall, weakening it and causing its collapse. 

Condolences started pouring-in from various corners, as Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy and AICC Secretary and former Alampur MLA Sampath Kumar have expressed their grief over the incident. 

Having lost their parents, Sneha and Chinna have now become orphans at a tender age and now the responsibility falls on the government to take care of them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Wall Collapse
India Matters
For representational purposes
I-T dept detects Rs 250 crore black money after raiding two business groups in Tamil Nadu
Malayali girl Suchetha sings her way into Guinness Book of Records
Modi @20 invokes political Hindutva tandav on secularism
People take shelter at Marina beach as heavy rains lashed Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Flood alert issued for people in Chennai's suburbs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp