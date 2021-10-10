Justice Satish Chandra Sharma is Chief Justice of Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The President of India on Saturday appointed Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, Judge of the Karnataka High Court, as the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office.

Justice Sharma was born on November 30, 1961 in Madhya Pradesh’s capital city Bhopal. His father Dr BN Sharma was a renowned professor at University of Jabalpur (now Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya) before being appointed as the Vice Chancellor of Barkatullah University, Bhopal. His mother Shanti Sharma was the principal of Maharani Lakshmibai Higher Secondary School before being appointed as the District Education Officer, Jabalpur.

He passed his Class 10 from Christ Church Boys Higher Secondary School and Class 12 from Central School, Jabalpur. He passed his Bachelor of Science in 1981 from Dr Harisingh Gour University (DHGU), Sagar, with distinction in three subjects. He was awarded the National Merit Scholarship for his postgraduate degree. He graduated at the top of his class and obtained his Bachelor of Laws from DHGU in 1984 with three university gold medals.

After enrolling as an advocate on September 1, 1984, he practiced constitutional, service, civil and criminal cases before the High Court of Madhya Pradesh at Jabalpur. After his stellar work, he was elevated as the Additional Central Government Counsel on May 28, 1993, and was appointed the Senior Panel Counsel by Government of India on June 6, 2004.

In 2003, he was appointed as the Senior Advocate by the MP HC at the age of 42, becoming one of the the youngest senior advocates of MP HC. Later he was elevated as a Judge of the MP HC on January 18, 2009. He was appointed as a Permanent Judge on January 15, 2010.Justice Sharma is also an avid reader and is known for his contributions to various universities. He is associated with national law universities in the country.

He is also on the Advisory Board of National Law Institute University, Bhopal, and has published numerous research and papers. He was transferred to Karnataka High Court and took oath on January 4, 2021. Later, he assumed charge as the Acting Chief Justice of Karnataka HC on August 31.

67 Junior Civil Judges transferred

The High Court of Telangana on Saturday transferred 67 Junior Civil Judges working in various courts all over Telangana. They have also been directed to relieve themselves from their present posts and join at their new posts on or before October 18. All the officers under orders of transfer are directed to pronounce their judgments/orders which were already reserved and join at their new stations