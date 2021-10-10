Telangana Congress leaders huddle to chalk out Huzurabad Assembly bypoll strategy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With just 20 days to go for the Huzurabad Assembly byelection, TPCC leaders met on Saturday to chalk out the party’s strategy. A day after Congress candidate Balmoor Venkat filed his nomination for the seat, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy chaired a brainstorming session, which went on for about three hours. The party decided to appoint a chief coordinator for each mandal, apart from village-level in-charges. They will be organising the campaigns in different mandals across the constituency.

Earlier, the Congress party announced the names of 20 star campaigners for the byelection. They include AICC Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore, Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, AICC secretary Sreenivasan Krishnan, MLC T Jeevan Reddy, MLA D Sridhar Babu, former MPs Ponnam Prabhakar and Madhu Yashki Goud, former Dy CM D Rajanarsimha and others.

Barely 50% of welfare funds spent: Shabbir

Alleging that the TRS govt had not even spent 50 per cent of the allocated funds on welfare, former minister Shabbir Ali said that the party’s seven-year rule had witnessed overall allocations for welfare to the tune of Rs 1.5 lakh crore, but it had spent only Rs 74,165 crore of the same.

Kaushik mocks Cong for fielding new face

TRS leader Padi Kaushik Reddy, who had recently defected from the Congress, ridiculed TPCC chief Revanth Reddy for fielding a new face in the Huzurabad bypoll. “I challenge you to get enough votes to retain the party’s deposit,” he said.

Mandal-wise in-charges

Seethakka (Kamalapur)

D Sridhar Babu (Jammikunta)

T Jagga Reddy (Huzurabad)

Vem Narender Reddy (Ellanthakunta)

Jeevan Reddy (Veenavanka)