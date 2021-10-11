STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
In Telangana's Warangal, teen kills self due to unbearable abdominal pain

Though the minor informed her mother about the same, the latter reportedly turned a blind eye to it and responded in an insensitive way.

Published: 11th October 2021 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2021 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Unable to bear abdominal pain, a 16-year-old girl killed herself at Rayaparthy mandal in Warangal district, on Sunday, October 10, 2021. According to sources, she started experiencing abdominal pains the previous night. Though the minor informed her mother about the same, the latter reportedly turned a blind eye to it and responded in an insensitive way. According to Rayaparthy Sub-Inspector (SI) B Raju, the girl killed herself by consuming rat poison while her parents were not home. 

A few neighbours who found the girl lying unconscious at the backside of her house shifted her to the Wardhannapet Community Health Centre (CHC) and informed the minor’s parents about the same. She was shifted to the MGM Hospital after her condition worsened. The victim died while undergoing treatment at the hospital. Rayaparthy SI B Raju said that a case has been registered under Section 174 of CrPC.

Comments

