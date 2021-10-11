Makeshift houses of Kondapochamma oustees collapse in Telangana's Siddipet

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: In a tragic incident, the makeshift houses of Kondapochamma oustees set up at the Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) Colony at Tunki Bollaram in Gajwel constituency collapsed due to torrential downpour, on Saturday night.

According to sources, at least 26 families are yet to receive permanent double bedroom houses, as a result of which they had been staying in makeshift houses in the colony. The temporary houses were provided to those oustees who had moved the High Court previously. In another incident, tension prevailed in the area after an electric pole fell on top of one of the houses. However, no one was injured in the incident. Meanwhile, the residents slammed the officials for not vising the colony after learning about the incidents.