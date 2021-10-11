New panchayats in Telangana cry for attention

S Raja Reddy By

Express News Service

ADILABAD: Though it has been years since the State government upgraded several thandas and gudems into gram panchayats, most civic bodies in these villages are still struggling due to the absence of proper buildings and basic infrastructure. According to sources, the local governing bodies in most of these areas do not have permanent office buildings, leaving them in dire straits.

As a result, the sarpanches concerned are forced to organise gram panchayat and other key meetings at either their own houses itself or in open areas. Though the State government had, while upgrading the hamlets, said that the move would change the lives of tribals better, the authorities concerned did nothing to improve the basic infrastructure in any of these areas.

Although the officials concerned allotted old school buildings to a few villages, none of them have any furniture or other facilities, making it difficult for the local bodies to organise meetings or functions. Now that the government has reopened schools, most of these newly created villages are back to square one.

According to sources, the gram panchayat office at Kadodi village in Gadiguda mandal is currently operating from a shed due to the absence of proper building. The local residents have erected a board in front of the shed that reads “panchayat office” though the office does not have even a proper roof that would save it during extreme weather conditions.

Speaking to TNIE, the sarpanch of one of the newly created villages, who wished to remain anonymous, said that though the government has been releasing funds based on population, they have not been able to take up developmental works since the amount being released was very meagre. However, the elected representative pointed out that the government has not allotted them any buildings to set up the panchayat office.

During the recent Assembly session, Khanapur TRS MLA Ajmeera Rekha Nayak had raised the issue by pointing out that though the government increased the number of villages from 93 to 240 in her constituency, many new local bodies do not have proper buildings to function.

Adivasi Sena State president Kova Daulath Rao requested the government to address the issue immediately. He also pointed out that a few rural areas do not have proper road facilities even now.

It may be mentioned here that erstwhile Adilabad district currently has 1,508 villages, including the old 866 villages.

Khanapur TRS MLA raises matter in Assembly

During the recent Assembly session, Khanapur TRS MLA Ajmeera Rekha Nayak had raised the issue by pointing out that though the government increased the number of villages from 93 to 240 in her constituency, many new local bodies do not have proper buildings to function from. Adivasi Sena State president Kova Daulath Rao requested the government to address the issue immediately. He also pointed out that a few rural areas do not have proper road facilities even now.