Telangana government extends deadline for Aasara pension application

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has decided to give another opportunity to eligible beneficiaries to avail the Aasara pension scheme. Individuals who had failed to apply for pension in August can apply anytime between October 11 and 30. The government has issued orders to all the District Collectors and Commissioners of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to receive applications from Monday, October 11, 2021.