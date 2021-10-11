Telangana shows interest in Centre’s mega textile park

Sunny Baski By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana’s textiles industry, which has been doing considerably well with many global companies coming forward to set up shop here, is set to reach new heights now that the State government has expressed interest in the establishment of a Mega Integrated Textile Regional and Apparel (MITRA) park.

According to the Ministry of Textiles, Telangana is among the few States to show interest in the setting up of PM MITRA parks. The Central government has approved seven such parks with an outlay of Rs 4,445 crore, which would be set up over a period of five years, so that the States could attract FDI and local investment in the sector.

These parks will be set up at greenfield/brownfield sites and their infrastructure includes an incubation centre, plug and play facility, developed factory sites, roads, power, water and waste-water system, common processing house, testing centres, workers’ hostels, logistics park, warehousing, and medical, training and skill development facilities.

If the Centre gives the nod for establishing one of the parks in Telangana, it would create thousands of job employment opportunities for locals. At present, the textile and apparel parks are located in Warangal and Sircilla.

41,000 direct jobs

Textile giants like Youngone Corporation, Kitex Group, Gokaldas Images Private Limited, Welspun Group and Ganesha Ecosphere have already come forward to establish their textile and apparel parks, weaving units and other related manufacturing centres in the State.

Nearly 41,000 direct jobs are being created in the textiles sector with exporters like Welspun India Limited launching a second project at a cost of Rs 415 crore, Ganesha Ecosphere investing Rs 500 crore and Kitex Garments Limited looking to set up a unit at the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park in Warangal and industrial Sitarampur in Rangareddy with an investment of Rs 2,400 crore.

The Korean textile and apparel company Youngone Corporation would be providing 11,700 direct jobs by establishing its unit at a cost of Rs 840 crore. For Kitex, which aims to offer 4,000 jobs, customised incentives are yet to be approved.

Amenities galore

