TSRTC buses to pick up passengers from their doorstep in Telangana's Karimnagar

KARIMNAGAR: In a bid to attract more customers and improve revenues, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has launched a new initiative, as part of which RTC buses will pick passengers up at their doorstep.

Being implemented on an experimental basis in Karimnagar region, citizens can make use of this facility by booking buses beforehand. However, the booking will be accepted only if there are at least 30 passengers in a given area. This initiative is expected to benefit those who wish to travel to a particular destination in groups.

When Express spoke to a few RTC officials belonging to Karimnagar region, they said that the company has been witnessing major changes after VC Sajjanar took charge as managing director. RTC Regional Manager A Sridhar said that schoolchildren and students staying in hostels can also make use of this facility. Mentioning that there won’t be any additional charges for booking the buses, he added that commuters would be charged only the normal rates.

“We are hopeful that the corporation would be able to earn good revenues during the Bathukamma and Dasara season. The Karimnagar depot is currently plying 1,200 buses to meet the requirements,” Sridhar added.

The officials have also begun plying special buses from Karimnagar to Jubilee Bus Station. The RTC regional manager will camp at JBS from Monday onwards to monitor the services. Citizens can book tickets via www.tsrtconline.in.

Group tours

