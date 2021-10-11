TSRTC not to charge extra for special buses during Dasara

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Sunday, October 10, 2021, announced that it will not be collecting additional charges for special buses being operated for Dasara festival. “No additional charges will be collected henceforth, which were being collected earlier for special buses,” said VC Sajjanar, MD, TSRTC.

From Wednesday, October 6, to Sunday, October 10, the TSRTC was able to facilitate 1.3 crore passengers to reach their native places for celebrating Dasara. “These passengers were safely transported to their destinations for Dasara vacation, indicating an increase in patronage,” the official informed.

Invokes Motor Vehicles Act to attract more passengers

To attract more passengers, the TSRTC, on Sunday, invoked the Telengana Motor Vehicle Act. TSRTC MD informed that travelling in ‘white plate number vehicles’ for commercial and transport purposes is not only illegal but also prohibited.

It is also punishable under Section 66 and 192A of TS Motor Vehicle Act, as they come under the purview of ‘illicit operations’. “Passengers are being put to unnecessary inconvenience and also they will not be covered by any insurance scheme if they travel on these vehicles. TSRTC requests everyone to use TSRTC buses for a hassle-free and safe journey,” reads an official statement from the MD.