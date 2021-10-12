BJP leader Eatala Rajender's namesakes discarded from Huzurabad bypoll nominations

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: During the scrutiny of nominations for the Huzurabad byelection, the Returning Officer (RO) rejected the entries of all the namesakes of BJP candidate Eatala Rajender, citing that they might confuse voters and cause disarray. Three nominations under the name of ‘Rajender, E’ were disallowed by the RO. Of the total 61 nominations filed in the byelection, 19 were rejected. Currently, 42 candidates are in the fray. Candidates who wish to withdraw their nomination can do so by October 13.

A day after Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Telangana Shashank Goel and District Collector RV Karnan inspected the polling stations, the State Election Commission has decided to seek the deployment of at least seven companies of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) for the smooth conduct of the forthcoming Huzurabad byelection, scheduled to be held on October 30.

The election officials have already identified sensitive polling stations in Veenavanka and Jammikunta mandals and have started making arrangements to increase security in these areas to avoid untoward incidents of any kind. According to District Collector RV Karnan, as many as 306 polling stations have been set up for the byelection.

Meanwhile, Karimnagar Commissioner of Police (CP) V Satyanarayana said that they have already deployed the existing police personnel to increase vigil in the poll-bound constituency. An ACP cadre officer and inspector-level officials have been deployed at all mandals to monitor the situation. It may be recalled that CP V Satyanarayana had, a few days back, mentioned that the authorities have increased vigil in the segment after they received information that some Maoists were on the prowl in the area and were devising strategies to unleash violence in Huzurabad.

BJP is an anti-SC party, alleges Harish

Karimnagar: Alleging that the BJP was an anti-SC party, Finance Minister T Harish Rao pointed out that crimes against women were on the rise in the State being ruled by the saffron party. Harish was addressing the gathering at Tekurthy in Ellandakunta mandal, along with TRS candidate Gellu Srinivas Yadav, on Monday. He also requested the people to think twice before casting their votes in the forthcoming Huzurabad byelection. Alleging that most BJP leaders were thieves, Harish stated that they were cheating SCs in the country. The Finance Minister also mentioned that the TRS government will soon start providing Moped motorcycles to those belonging to Goud community.