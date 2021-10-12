STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Close shave for 12 passengers as Telangana govt bus turns turtle; driver suffers head injuries

The passengers said that the bus driver lost control when a herd of cattle suddenly came into the middle of the road which led to the accident.

Published: 12th October 2021 11:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2021 11:49 AM   |  A+A-

TSRTC bus accident

The TSRTC bus that overturned at Kodapur village in Jangaon district of Telangana. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

JANGAON: As many as 12 passengers had a miraculous escape after a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus in which they were travelling overturned at Kodapur village outskirts in Chilpur mandal in Jangaon district in the early hours of Tuesday.

The commuters were on their way to Jagatgirigutta from Husnabad when the mishap took place.

Chilpur police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Husnabad Government Area Hospital for treatment. The passengers said that the bus driver lost control when a herd of cattle suddenly came into the middle of the road which led to the accident.

Chilpur Sub-Inspector(SI) M Mahender informed that the bus driver suffered head injuries and has been shifted to hospital. The case is under investigation, said Mahender.

