Covid still present, don’t let your guard down, warns Telangana's public health director

Denying another wave of the virus in the State, the director informed that there was no scientific proof to indicate this, and by following safety measures, people could skip the third wave.

Published: 12th October 2021 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2021 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

Many patients suffering from dengue across the State get treatment at Fever Hospital, in Hyderabad on Monday.

Many patients suffering from dengue across the State get treatment at Fever Hospital, in Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | Vinay Madapu)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Director of Public Health (DPH) Dr G Srinivasa Rao on Monday, October 11, 2021, warned that though the number of cases of Covid-19 had come down in Telangana during the past three months, precautionary measures still need to be followed.

During a media conference, he said that Covid-19 had not yet ended. He said a large number of people were not wearing masks and many had forgotten social distancing norms. He urged citizens to be alert and take requisite steps to prevent the spread of the virus, saying the next three months were crucial as the period involved many festivals.  

Denying another wave of the virus in the State, the director informed that there was no scientific proof to indicate this, and by following safety measures, people could skip the third wave. The DPH also suggested people to avoid inter-State travelling unless absolutely necessary, as Covid-19 was still raging in the neighbouring States. He said Kerala was recording more than 10,000 Covid cases a day and around 3,000 cases were being recorded in Maharashtra. 

Speaking about seasonal diseases, he said dengue was active in several districts including Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Rangareddy, Khammam and Warangal. He said 50 per cent of cases were registered in Hyderabad alone, while malaria was affecting people in Mulugu and Bhadradri Kothagudem. The cases of seasonal ailments will come down only by the end of this month, he claimed.

Telangana records 183 new Covid cases, two deaths

Telangana recorded 183 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths on Monday while the number of active cases in the State stand at 4,196. The death count has now reached 3,932. A total of 220 patients recovered on the day. The case fatality rate in Telangana is 0.58 per cent, against the national figure of 1.3 per cent.

